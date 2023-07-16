It Is Becoming Clearer, Even To Skeptics, That Asiwaju Tinubu Has No Juice – Prof Nwakanma

English Professor at the University of Central Florida in the United States of America, Professor Obi Nwakanma has said that there is nothing commendable Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu achieved since assuming office.

In his latest article which was published by Vanguard paper, Prof Nwakanma claim that it is becoming clearer that Tinubu has no special thing to offer to Nigeria.

According to him, all the steps the president has taken is not new and it can be done by any person who is in charge.

Hear him “I will only say this: it is becoming clearer, even to skeptics, that Mr. Tinubu has no juice. This is of course against the troll of many hagiographers who have put it out there in the air that “Tinubu has hit the ground running!” he stated on Vanguard paper.

According to Prof Nwakanma, there is nothing impacting on some of the things he has done so far “Taking poorly thought decisions that are “tough!” And what are these tough decisions? How have they impacted the lives of Nigerians within the last nearly seven weeks of the Tinubu presidency?”

Enecheojo (

)