It Is Asiwaju In The East, West, North And South — Bashir Ahmad

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu held his presidential campaign rally yesterday in Imo state. However, Thousands of the supporters of the Presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu came out in numbers to show their support for him.

Reacting after the rally, president Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad released a statement via his official Twitter handle, where He stated that the large turn out of people in Imo state was exactly their expection.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Bashir Ahmad, he said; “This is exactly our expectation of good people of Imo state. It’s Asiwaju in the East, West, North and South”.

