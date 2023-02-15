It Is Asiwaju In The East, West, North And South — Bashir Ahmad

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu held his presidential campaign rally yesterday in Imo state. However, Thousands of the supporters of the Presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu came out in numbers to show their support for him.

Reacting after the rally, president Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad released a statement via his official Twitter handle, where He stated that the large turn out of people in Imo state was exactly their expection.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Bashir Ahmad, he said; “This is exactly our expectation of good people of Imo state. It’s Asiwaju in the East, West, North and South”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Bashir Ahmad via his twitter handle;

Over to my dear esteemed readers, what do you people have to say concerning this post? Kindly drop your respective opinion below the comment section.

Content created and supplied by: Okotie_News (via 50minds

News )

#Asiwaju #East #West #North #South #Bashir #AhmadIt Is Asiwaju In The East, West, North And South — Bashir Ahmad Publish on 2023-02-15 09:59:09