It Is An Insult To Say That Uzodinma Gave Me Money To Sponsor Me In This Election – Senator Achonu

The Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming Imo State Governorship Election scheduled to hold in November 2023, Senator Athan Achonu, has denied allegations that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, is the one who is sponsoring his campaign ahead of the election.

According to a report by the Vanguard paper, while speaking to newsmen, Senator Athan Achonu noted that it is insulting to say that Hope Uzodinma gave him money to sponsor him in this current election. Senator Athan Achonu stated that he has spent billions on naira in the current election process.

Senator Athan Achonu wondered why Hope Uzodinma will sponsor him when he has already spent billions of naira. Remember that not long ago, it was rumored that the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, sponsored some of the governorship candidates of other political parties and Senator Athan Achonu was mentioned as one of such persons.

