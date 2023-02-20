It Is An Insult To Hold A Meeting With The Indigenous People Of Rivers State In Abuja—Wike to Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the flag-off of the reconstruction of Emohua to Abalama/Tema Junction, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, stated that it is an insult for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to hold a meeting with the indigenous people of Rivers State in Abuja instead of coming to the state to hold the meeting.

Wike stated that Atiku’s action means that their state is not safe for him to stay and that he does not need the votes of the people of the state. However, Wike urged the people to vote for the right candidate on Saturday.

According to him, “I’m not a main indigene of Abuja where I hear the presidential candidate of the PDP addressing main indigenes of Rivers State in Abuja.” If they’re Rivers people, come to Rivers State to address them. How dare you say you address Rivers people in Abuja? Is that not an insult? You cannot come to Rivers State and talk to us. You say Rivers State is not safe, yet you want their votes.”

