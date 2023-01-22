NEWS

It is an insult for Atiku men to suggest that Tinubu will be betrayed by APC Northern leaders-Keyamo

Before now, it has been reported several times in the news that, some of the Northern leaders in the All Progressives Congress, APC, were going to betray Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who happens to be the presidential candidate of the APC.

It was also reported that the governors in the North-West geopolitical zone, have vowed to work against Tinubu’s presidential ambition because, he failed to pick one of them as his running mate, after he won the party’s presidential primary election.

However, in fresh news that was reported today, it was made known that some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said that Tinubu would be betrayed by some Northern leaders in his party, as this development will favour Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who happens to be the presidential candidate of the PDP.

However, while Festus Keyamo was reacting to this on his official Twitter handle today, he said that it was an insult for Atiku’s supporters to be say this.

He said, “It is even an insult for Atiku’s men to suggest that @officialABAT will be betrayed by the APC Northern leaders. Since betrayal runs in their veins, they think it’s the norm for everyone to behave like their Principal. February 25th will teach them what honour and integrity means.”

