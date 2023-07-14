It is An Extension of Buhari’s Venom, N8k will never cushion any poverty effect -Mahdi Replies Sani

Mahdi Shehu, a Nigerian businessman, medical practitioner, and activist, replied to Shehu Sani that the proposed eight thousand meant for 12 million poor Nigerians will not cushion any poverty effect.

Shehu Sani, who happened to be the former senator, took to his Twitter where he warned the recipients of eight thousand cash transfer by the federal government to pray before collecting it, as N10,000 thousand introduced by the previous administration sent Nigerians into deeper poverty.

While replying to Shehu Sani, Mahdi Shehu said the initiative is an extension of Buhari’s venom, adding that the money will never cushion any poverty effect.

Mahdi wrote; “It is an extension of Buhari’s venom. Collect and swallow it at your own peril. This is a caveat and a wake-up call. N8k will never cushion any poverty effect. It is deceptive”

On Thursday, during a plenary, in a letter read in the House of Representatives, President Tinubu said eight thousand will be given to 12 million poor Nigerians for six months in order to minimize the hardship as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

Turaremedia (

)