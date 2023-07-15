It Is An Extension Of Buhari’s Venom, 8k Won’t Cushion Effect Of Poverty- Mahdi Replies Shehu Sani

In response to Shehu Sani’s warning about the proposed eight thousand cash transfer for 12 million impoverished Nigerians, Mahdi Shehu, a Nigerian businessman, medical practitioner, and activist, expressed his belief that this initiative would not allete poverty.

Shehu Sani, a former senator, took to Twitter to caution the potential recipients, urging them to pray before accepting the cash transfer, as a similar program introduced by the previous administration had led to increased poverty levels in the country.

Mahdi Shehu, in his response to Shehu Sani’s remarks, criticized the initiative as an extension of President Buhari’s harmful policies, emphasizing that the money would not effectively address poverty-related issues. In a statement, he warned individuals to be cautious and vigilant, stating that the eight thousand Naira would not provide any substantial relief from poverty, suggesting that it was a deceptive measure.

In his words: “It is an extension of Buhari’s venom. Collect and swallow it at your own peril. This is a caveat and a wake-up call. N8k will never cushion any poverty effect. It is deceptive”

During a House of Representatives plenary session on Thursday, President Tinubu presented a letter in which he outlined the government’s plan to provide eight thousand Naira to 12 million impoverished Nigerians over a period of six months. The objective behind this cash transfer was to mitigate the hardships resulting from the removal of fuel subsidies.

