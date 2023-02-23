It Is Almost Impossible For Obi To Win This Election But I Am Not God – Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Speaking on Arise Television recently, popular member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu has explained why he believes it will be impossible for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his Southern counterpart, Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, to beat Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming presidential election.

Dele Momodu mentioned that he is drawing his conclusion from the repetition of history because it is not the first time two strong candidates have emerged in the South against a candidate from the Northern part of the country.

He said that back in 1983 when Shehu Shagari, a candidate from the North was challenged by two strong political opponents from the south, Nnamdi Azikwe and Obafemi Awolowo, Shehu Shagari ended up winning the election.

The PDP politician said that whenever two strong candidates from the South contend with a mainstream candidate from the North, the Northern Candidate ends up winning, hence his conclusion that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will win the forthcoming election.

In his words, he said: “I know it is almost impossible for him (Peter Obi) to win, but I am not God. The configuration of Nigeria is what has convinced me that Atiku Abubakar has the best chance. The history of Nigeria has also convinced me that history is also repeating itself as it did in 1979, 1983, when we had Chief Obafemi Awolowo from the South west, Nnamdi Azikwe from the South East, we had Shagari from the North West and Baba Aminu Kano in Kano just like we have Kwankwaso today.”

“It is a repeat. Whenever two strong southern candidates meet a mainstream northern candidate, it is impossible to best them. Today, the competition is between Tinubu and Peter Obi. It is not with Atiku Abubakar. That is a theory that held then, that holds today and will still hold tomorrow.”

