It Is Almost 70 days Of Tinubu, And The Future Doesn’t Look Bright – Chief Maxi Okwu

Public affairs commentator and lawyer, Chief Maxi Okwu, has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s less than 80 days in office.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with the Sun paper, Okwu said from the time Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over power, Nigerians are supposed to start seeing some changes.

According to him, things are getting even worst than he met.

He described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu regime so far as a disaster.

“His honeymoon has been a disaster. Normally, in America from where we borrowed these things, there is what is called a political honeymoon for a new administration; it is usually the first 100 days. ” He told Sun paper.

He further added that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed has spent almost 70 days in office but the future of the country is still dark. He said he expects the judiciary to save the country.

Hear him ” This is almost 70 days of Tinubu, but the roller-coaster ride has been worrying; it is disturbing and the future doesn’t look bright. But, there is a silver lining in the sky that the Supreme Court would do something that will change the game.”

