It Is A Very Dangerous Thing To Be An Ex-ark Of God – Pastor Adeboye Warns Members.

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, recently conveyed a message to the public through a YouTube post. During the “FOR WHOM THE HEAVENS OPEN (Part 25)” || RCCG Online Sunday Service || held on August 27, 2023, Part C, Pastor Adeboye emphasized the significance of the Ark of the Covenant of God, noting its potency while also cautioning against its misuse. He explained that being an Ark of God requires living a holy life to avoid negative consequences. He encouraged individuals to embrace this role, empowering them to cast out demons, heal the sick, and spread joy and deliverance, provided they maintain their commitment to living holy lives.

Expanding on his point, Pastor Adeboye underscored the dangers of falling away from being an Ark of God. He emphasized that it’s more favorable never to have embraced this role than to abandon it, drawing a parallel between this concept and backsliding. He cautioned against the potential vacuum that can arise if the Spirit of God departs, which could lead to the infiltration of negative influences. He fervently prayed for God’s continued presence in the lives of those who had embraced their role as Arks of God.

Pastor Adeboye then turned his attention to those who had yet to accept Jesus Christ into their lives. He highlighted the idea that every individual possesses a spiritual presence within them, and if it isn’t God’s presence, it could be influenced by other forces. He drew a connection between lies and the influence of the devil, urging those who had spoken untruths to recognize the need for a spiritual transformation. He offered an invitation to accept Jesus Christ and surrender one’s life to Him as a means to expel negative influences and embrace a more positive spiritual connection.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 01:12:00



