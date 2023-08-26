It Is A Lack Of Discipline To Date A Person Who Is Not Born Again – Faith Oyedepo

Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo shared an important message to the public a recent post on Facebook.

According to her, “It is a lack of discipline to date a person who is not born again (2 Corinthians 6:14-15). As a Christian, the Scripture is clear on the issue of who to relate with, especially, if such a relationship could lead to marriage.” So it is important that you don’t underestimate the place of the scripture in everything you do, especially when it comes to marriage.

However, ensure you don’t date person who is not born again especially if you are born again. Light and darkness cannot stay together so as a light, you have to be with light. In your marital choice, ensure it goes in line with the word of God which is the most important. May God give us godly marriages in the name of Jesus.

PrayerMedia (

)