It is a disgrace for Peter Obi to leave Anambra and settle in Lagos state, Chief Edward Onaja says.

According to the news online, the deputy governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward David Onaja, has recently come out to address the people of Ogugu Area in Olamaboro Local Government about the coming 2023 general presidential elections.

He addressed the youths saying, “why would the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, leave his state, Anambra, if it is truly developed and moved to Lagos?”

He further stated that Peter Obi is a disgrace, and it is a disgrace on him to leave Onitsha in Anambra state because it is underdeveloped and to settle in Lagos state, which is well developed by the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

What are your thoughts about Chief Edward Onaja address to the people of Ogugu area? Do you agree that it is a disgrace for Peter Obi to leave his state and settle in Lagos state. Kindly share your opinions in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: Victormiles2005 (via 50minds

News )

