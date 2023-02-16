It Is A Carnival-like Rally For Asiwaju Tinubu In Oyo — Bayo Onanuga

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu held his presidential campaign rally today in Oyo state. However, Thousands of the supporters of the Presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu came out in numbers to show their support for him.

Reacting after the rally, member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga released a statement via his official Twitter handle, where he described Tinubu’s rally today in Oyo state as a carnival-like.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Bayo Onanuga, he said; “It is a carnival-like rally for Asiwaju Tinubu in Oyo as APC, PDP, SDP and Accord Party give him a reception never to be forgotten”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Bayo Onanuga via his twitter handle;

