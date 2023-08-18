It has been you, Lord – Pero Adeniyi Grateful as she Celebrates Birthday

Today marks the celebratory occasion of the birthday of Pero Osaiyemi Adeniyi, the babymama of legendary singer, 2baba Idibia. With the joyous spirit of this special day, Pero took to her Instagram platorm to commemorate the event, offering a glimpse into her festivities and emotions through a collection of photos.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the photos, Pero articulated her deep gratitude towards the Almighty, attributing her life’s trajectory and its myriad of experiences to the benevolent hand of God. She stated that it has been God all this while and she is forever grateful to Him.

Amidst the joyous acknowledgments, Pero offered a sincere expression of self-appreciation, extending well-wishes to herself on the occasion her birthday

“It has been you, Lord, and it will forever be you!

THANK YOU, LORD!

Happy birthday to ME!”.

