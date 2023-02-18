‘It has been 7 years, please move on’ – Churchill tells ex wife, Tonto Dikeh

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Business Man and Philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill publicly came out to send a message across to his ex wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Recall that earlier today, Tonto publicly came out to drag him on social media, she also went ahead to tag him as an irresponsible father to their son and Churchill has finally stepped out to react.

The Business Man stated that even if he decides to marry 10 wives today, it’s none of her business. He further went ahead to tell Tonto to move on with her life because it has been 7 years since they parted ways.

“In his Words”

“If I have 10 wives, 10 children, I get money or I no get, it’s none of your concern. Deal with the past and move on with your life, forget history it has been 7 years please move on, it’s election period”, Olakunle Churchill wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

