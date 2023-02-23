It Doesn’t Make Sense To See Oshiomhole On The Roof Of A Car Abusing President Buhari – Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Momodu, the Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council’s Head of Strategic Communication, claims that this is the first time he has witnessed members of a political party criticizing their own President because he is about to leave office.

Momodu claimed earlier today that he recently witnessed Adams Oshiomhole, a leader of the All Progressive Congress, insulting President Buhari while standing on the top of a car in Edo State. He insisted that he doesn’t understand what they’re doing, calling their behavior unruly.

“Nigerians can see how obnoxious these APC characters have been, obnoxious to the extent of insulting their own President,” he said. In Edo State, I witnessed my elder brother, Adams Oshiomhole, climbing onto a car’s roof and insulting Buhari.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO

Because they know he is leaving office, people who once worshiped the president are now rebelling against him in a way that I have never seen before in politics. Although I’m not a medical professional, what they are doing to me doesn’t make sense.

HealthTourist (

)