This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It Cannot Affect Us -Wike Says, Reacts After Buhari Insists Old 500 And 1,000Naira Is Illegal Tender

The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday morning had issued a statement regarding the CBN policy on some of the old Naira notes, where he affirmed that the old 500 and 1,000 Naira notes will continue to remain illegal tender, except for the 200 Naira notes which is legal tender until the 10th April, 2023.

However, some Nigerians had taken to the social media handle to react, and one of such to react is the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, where he noted that the policy won’t affect them, despite the various arguments that it is likely targeted at some people.

The governor who was speaking with media men in the state house, Portharcourt, Rivers state while stressing how he will be unaffected by the policy revealed that he doesn’t believe that the policy is aimed at fighting corruption.

Speaking further, Wike said the timing is wrong, and could lead to a unfortunate incident for the masses, even if it had good intentions.

In his words…”A lot of people may say it is good, it may help to fight corruption, but I don’t believe so. As far as I am concerned, I believe this policy is targeted at some people, and it can’t affect us at all”

One will not be wrong to point out that many had opined that the policy was aimed at fighting corruption, and also curbing the issue of vote buying in the forthcoming elections.

What’s your opinion about this statement? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

Watch Video Below (Fast Forward To 5:20);

Content created and supplied by: TaurusBaby (via 50minds

News )

#Affect #Wike #Reacts #Buhari #Insists #1000Naira #Illegal #TenderIt Cannot Affect Us -Wike Says, Reacts After Buhari Insists Old 500 And 1,000Naira Is Illegal Tender Publish on 2023-02-16 11:37:13