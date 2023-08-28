‘It Baffles Me When I See The Navy Burning Boats That Contains Crude’ – Ademola Adigun

Ademola Adigun, an oil and gas expert, has said that it is perplexing to witness the Nigerian Navy destroying ships carrying petroleum on Nigerian seas. In an interview with Arise TV news, he said that this approach to crude oil theft causes additional issues for the nearby communities. He contends that destroying the boats is not the best way for the government to combat the structural economic structure that supports crude oil theft.

According to him, Nigeria is the only nation where JTF members are eager to visit the creeks. People visit the JTF, earn money there, and then return. It is a systemic issue that extends beyond the troops on the ground. And I came to see that most governments attempt to address it by using the simplest method possible—putting more personnel on the ground, putting more weapons on the ground, and purchasing more speed boats—but it doesn’t work.

I find it puzzling as well when I see the Navy destroying vessels that are loaded with oil. The ecosystem suffers ecological degradation as a result. Why would you use crude oil to burn boats? How does that address any issues? Therefore, after punishing others, you punish us much more.

[Start From 4:47]



