‘It Appears That President Bazoum Does Not Have The Support Of The People Any Longer’ – David Otto

A Security Expert, David Otto has alleged that President Mohammed Bazoum appears to have lost the support of the Nigerien people. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that it’s difficult to anticipate a reinstatement of Bazoum as Niger’s President. According to him, the desire of Ecowas for Bazoum to get back power can only materialize if he has the full support of the people.

He said, ”The thing about democracy is that you need the support of the people. Now its difficult for one to say how much support Bazoum does have now. But from a point of looking at what is going on in the Niger Republic. It appears that President Bazoum does not have the support of the people any longer.

It could also be that the military junta are using its power to clamp down on any President Bazoum protesters. But at this point in time, I think that ship may have sailed already. President Bazoum is a bit more of history at this point. I’m not sure that there will be any reinstatement of President Bazoum but that is what Ecowas want.”

[Start From 7:52]



Oxygen (

)