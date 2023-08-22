‘It Appears That President Bazoum Does Not Have The Support Of The People Any Longer’ -David Otto

Security expert David Otto has indicated that President Mohammed Bazoum’s backing from the Nigerien populace seems to have waned. Speaking in an interview in a video (7:52) with Arise Tv news, Otto assessed the prospects of Bazoum’s return to power as Niger’s President. He emphasized that the realization of Ecowas’ desire for Bazoum’s reinstatement depends on robust public support.

Otto stated, “The crux of democracy lies in garnering people’s support. Currently, assessing the extent of Bazoum’s support is challenging. Observing the ongoing developments in Niger Republic, it’s apparent that President Bazoum’s backing among the populace has dwindled.”

He added saying, “It’s plausible that the military junta might be using its authority to suppress any protests in favor of President Bazoum. However, it seems the window of opportunity for Bazoum’s return has perhaps closed. At this juncture, President Bazoum’s influence appears to be fading into history. The likelihood of President Bazoum’s reinstatement is uncertain, but that aligns with Ecowas’ stance.”

