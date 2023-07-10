ISWAP Terrorists Ban Farmers, Fishermen From Eight Borno Communities For Spying For Nigerian Military

The Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist group has banned all farmers, fishermen and herders within its areas of presence in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that ISWAP vowed to eliminate anyone found within the general areas of Katikime, Bulungahe, Kutukungunla, Chikun Gudu, Tumbumma, Guma Kura, Guma Gana and New Marte, after accusing them of spying on their activities for the Nigerian military, Daily Trust reports.

The announcement was made after the terrorist group suffered strings of heavy losses from relentless airstrikes coordinated by the Nigerian military in some identified hideouts in Marte.

The strikes led to the elimination of top commanders of the ISWAP, scores of foot soldiers, destruction of their logistics, VBIED factory and vehicles.

It also denied the terrorists sanctuary and freedom of action by forcing them to relocate from their camps.

Some of the air strikes were in Grazah and Wa-Jahode, on the fringes of the Mandara Mountain which military sources said resulted in the killing of over 100 terrorists.

A source said at the river banks of Jibularam and Sabon Tumbum, NAF airstrikes led to the elimination of two ISWAP Commanders, Amir Malam Bello and Amir Malam Musa Modu and scores of their fighters.

The source said other airstrikes were carried out at Kwalaram, Bukar Mairam, Abbaganaram and Yarwa Kura, leading to the elimination of scores of fighters and forcing others to flee with injuries.

It could be recalled also that recently, NAF Command in Borno deployed its firepower after its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform spotted a convergence of Boko Haram terrorists in Amchille in Geizuwa, where it killed several of their fighters and destroyed their vehicle during a night strike.

Corroborating, a counter-insurgency analyst, Zagazola Makama, claimed that another damaging airstrike was conducted at a location given as Andakar, Musari and Klabariya in Marte LGA.

The attack targeted ISWAP terrorists fleeing from Kwalaram and Bukar Mairam, leading to their elimination.

He said the most recent was on July 6 when many insurgents were neutralized in another precise, intelligence-led air strike carried out by the Air Force brigade at Tumbum Shittu.

The successful offensives forced the terrorists to split into camps within Marte to avoid any form of mass gathering