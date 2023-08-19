ISWAP Reportedly Invites Boko Haram For Gunfight In Sambisa Forest

According to a Daily Post , Zagazola Makama, a specialist in countering insurgencies, and analyzing security situations in the Lake Chad region, has disclosed that, he possesses a unique letter from the ISWAP organization to the Boko Haram, faction led by Abubakar Shekau. The letter reportedly challenges Boko Haram to engage in a confrontation. According to Zagazola, ISWAP alleges that, the Boko Haram group has been deceiving the public, propagating misinformation, concealing facts, engaging in corruption, and committing acts of sexual violence, under the guise of religious devotion.

He expressed this in a post on his social media account on Friday, where he mentioned that, the Boko Haram faction had already agreed to the proposed confrontation. According to him, the conflict occurred in Gaizuwa, resulting in numerous casualties on both opposing sides.

As reported by Daily Post , He wrote, “EXCLUSIVE: ISWAP Invited Boko Haram to a gunfight in Sambisa forest. Zagazola has received an exclusive later written by ISWAP group, to the Boko Haram faction of Abubakar SHEKAU, challenging them to a FIGHT.”

“In the letter addressed to Boko Haram, the ISWAP said: ‘We warned you about what you are doing; from killing, destroying people’s properties, and abusing the courses of our Jihad. They also accused the Boko Haram group of misleading the people, spreading falsehood, withholding the truths, corruption and raping of women in the name of worshipping God.”

“Beware, beware, get ready, we will follow you for leading our people astray. And the attack will be on this date: 57/Rabi Al-Awwal/9448 AH corresponding to 94/August/5252 AD.”

“The Boko Haram faction already accepted the Challenge. The battle took place in Gaizuwa with many killed on both sides. Both groups are warming up for the next battle. Time and Venue unannounced.”

Previously, the security analyst had released an alternate announcement on Wednesday, asserting that, members of Boko Haram had apprehended 60 militants from the ISWAP group, which included three prominent leaders of the organization. Zagazola clarified that, the ISWAP insurgents were taken into custody, while en route to Damasak in Borno State. The commanders were identified as Abubakar Saddiq, Abou Maimuna, and Malam Idris.

