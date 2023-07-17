Islamic New Year: Sultan tells Muslims to look out for new moon

According to Dailypost. The President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has issued a call to all Muslim believers to be vigilant in their search for the new moon of Muharram 1445 After Hijrah (AH) in the Islamic calendar.

This important event is expected to take place on Monday, July 17, 2023, corresponding to the 29th of Dhul Hijja, 1444 AH.

According to a statement released by the Secretary of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs at the Sultanate Council Sokoto, Yahaya Muhammad Boyi, it is requested that once the crescent moon is sighted, this information should be promptly relayed to the nearest district or village heads, who will then communicate the sighting to the sultan of Sokoto.

The new moon of Muharram carries significant meaning as it marks the end of the Islamic lunar calendar 1444 and heralds the commencement of the New Year 1445 After Hijrah, signifying a fresh start for the Islamic community.

Al-Muharram, being the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds great importance in the lives of devout Muslims, as they have been guided by the teachings of the Prophet of Islam to observe voluntary fasting on the 9th and 10th days of this month, known as Tashua and Ashurah, respectively.

One of the key historical events commemorated during this time is the day Prophet Moses was miraculously saved by God from the clutches of the Pharaoh of Egypt, leading to the momentous crossing of the Red Sea alongside his people.

In conclusion, the sighting of the new moon of Muharram symbolizes the commencement of a new Islamic year, and during this sacred month, Muslim faithful engage in fasting and reflection to honor significant events from their religious history.

