Isese: I Don’t Know Which Court Issued Talolorun’s Arrest Warrant, Says Kwara PPRO

According to the official Facebook page of PUNCH NEWSPAPER, The Police Public Relations Officer of Kwara State Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, stated that they are unaware of the court that issued the warrant for the arrest of Adegbola Abdulazeez, also known as Talolorun, who is a well-known Isese activist. Ajayi, speaking on behalf of the commissioner of police, Ebunoluwa Rotimi Adelesi, refuted the claims made by Owolabi Aworeni, an Ifa priest and representative of the International Council For Ifa Religion, that the command collaborated with Muslim clerics in the state to apprehend Talolorun.

“I can tell you confidently that the police were issued a warrant by a competent court of jurisdiction directing the police to arrest that person (Talolorun),” he said.

Talolorun was brought before a magistrate court in Ilorin on August 17 and was ordered to remain in custody until October 5th. Ajayi stated that he does not know which court issued the warrant.

“I wouldn’t know, I do not know,” Ajayi stated, promising to provide a name when our correspondent calls back in one hour.

When our correspondent texted Ajayi on his mobile phone to get more updates, he responded by saying, “I’m sorry, I couldn’t get the name please.”

Kindly like, share and comment on this article. Don’t forget to drop your comment in the section box provided below.

Quoted (

)