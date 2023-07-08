Isese festival: Soyinka economical with facts – Emir of Ilorin

Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, has stated that he stopped the planned Isese festival from taking place not because he wanted to prevent an Osun priestess, Yeye Ajesikemi Omolara, from holding the festival in the state.

Ibrahim Sulu Gambari noted that Professor Wole Soyinka, tends to be economical with facts. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari disclosed that he cancelled the festival because he was trying to prevent a war from taking place in Kwara State.

Ibrahim Sulu Gambari said that the priestess had lived harmoniously in the town for years until she decided to go beyond her boundaries and if she was allowed to host the festival, it may result in issues which could also lead to reprisal attacks by sympathisers or promoters of Isese festival in other parts of the country.

Ibrahim Sulu Gambari made this known through a statement signed by his spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Arowona. He stated Professor Soyinka’s opinion about the cancelled festival is that of someone who does not consider what might happen if the festival was allowed to hold.

