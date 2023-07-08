NEWS

Isese festival: Soyinka economical with facts – Emir of Ilorin

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read

Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, has stated that he stopped the planned Isese festival from taking place not because he wanted to prevent an Osun priestess, Yeye Ajesikemi Omolara, from holding the festival in the state.

Ibrahim Sulu Gambari noted that Professor Wole Soyinka, tends to be economical with facts. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari disclosed that he cancelled the festival because he was trying to prevent a war from taking place in Kwara State.

Ibrahim Sulu Gambari said that the priestess had lived harmoniously in the town for years until she decided to go beyond her boundaries and if she was allowed to host the festival, it may result in issues which could also lead to reprisal attacks by sympathisers or promoters of Isese festival in other parts of the country.

Ibrahim Sulu Gambari made this known through a statement signed by his spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Arowona. He stated Professor Soyinka’s opinion about the cancelled festival is that of someone who does not consider what might happen if the festival was allowed to hold.

Lighthousemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike In Tinubu’s Administration Is A Plus Because Everywhere They’ve Put Him, He Has Worked -Marvin Yobana

5 mins ago

Top-Notch Knickers And Top Outfits Ladies Can Slay For Casual Occasions

7 mins ago

Tinubu Is The First To Be Wrongly Declared Without Getting The Stipulated 25% In Abuja- ‘PDP’ Claims

19 mins ago

How A Lady Was Barren For 4 Years Because Of The N7000 She Took From Church- Apostle Johnson Suleman

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button