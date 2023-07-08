Isese Festival: Emir of Ilorin Replies Wole Soyinka, Says Isese Festival Cancelled To Prevent Crisis

Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, Emir of Ilorin, has announced that the planned Isese festival has been canceled in order to avoid a problem in Ilorin, Kwara State. This is in response to Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka’s condemnation of the king for preventing an Osun priestess, Yeye Ajesikemi Omolara, from holding an Isese festival in the state.

The emir said in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Arowona, on Friday that canceling the festival was the only way to avoid scenarios that could lead to a crisis in sections of the country. “To set the record straight, Professor Wole Soyinka tends to be economical with facts, forgetting that war is something no one wants,” the statement stated.

According to the spokesperson, the emir decided to cancel the celebration because it had the potential to generate disorder in society if not addressed immediately. “This is to prevent crisis rather than wait for it to erupt, because the cost of crisis management cannot be equated to the wisdom or courage required to prevent it.”

“Such proactiveness is required to maintain peaceful coexistence in society.” “It is thus surprising to hear that Professor Soyinka’s position is identical to someone who does not consider what might happen if the programme is hosted,” the statement said. It went on to say that the priestess had been living “harmoniously” in town for years “until she decided to go beyond her boundaries.”

Source: The PUNCH

