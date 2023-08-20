‘Is Tinubu Saying That We Don’t Have Nigerians That Can Be Competent Ministers Of Petroleum?’ -Okaba

The President of the Ijaw National Congress, Professor Benjamin Okaba has raised questions over President Bola Tinubu refusal to appoint a Minister of Petroleum. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the President should learn from the mistake of his predecessors. According to him, the President has to be intentional in assigning the best brains to work with him. He stated further that the tasks should not be weighty at the center of government.

He said, ”Nigerians are expecting that the government should learn from the mistakes of the past. Buhari did and he failed monumentally under his anti-corruption watch. And you saw all that happened even in the petroleum sector. So is he [Tinubu] Interested in continuing the efficiency and corruption? Is he [Tinubu] saying that we don’t have Nigerians that can be competent ministers of Petroleum? You don’t have Nigerians that can deal with these other issues, he has to be cautioned and advised.”

[Start From 9:47]



