‘Is There No Igbo Man In APC & PDP That Is Strong Enough To Be Its Candidate?’ – Pa Adebanjo Asks

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the acting leader of Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere speaking in an interview with Tribune Nigeria has alleged that the APC and PDP had refused to stick to the agreement of shifting power to the South East. Pa Adebanjo stated that Nigeria is a country among nations and that it requires to carry every tribe along.

He argued that the Northerners in the PDP manipulated the constitution of rotation in stopping the South from getting the Presidency seat. He alleged that the SouthEast was not considered in the two major political party. He asked a rhetorical question of if no Igbo man is powerful enough to pick up the ticket in the two parties.

He said, ‘This APC is now pretending to be working for all Nigerians. Is there no Igbo man in APC that is strong enough to be it’s Presidential candidate? Is there no Igbo man in PDP for them to have as their candidate? They all think they can pull the wool over our eyes, No! I have said it and I am repeating it, this time, we either bend or break. Come to constitutional right, come to the way we all agreed to stay together; the moment you failed to follow the agreement, forget it.”

