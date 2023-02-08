Is Peter Obi Not A Nigerian – Mr P Reacts To Kuti’s Claims That Obi Can’t Rescue Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye (Mr P) has reacted to the video where Seun Kuti described Peter Obi as an opportunists who cannot rescue the country.

During an interview, Seun Kuti argued that no Politician can save the country except the Citizens adding that the labour party presidential candidate might not be able to rescue the country if he becomes president. “Obi is an opportunist who started a movement after loosing the People’s Democratic Party primaries” he said.

Reacting to the statements made by Seun Kuti, Peter Okoye, reminded him when he said that only the people of Nigeria can save the country. According to him, “Dude just erased his father’s history, you said only the people of Nigeria can save Nigeria. Is Peter Obi and rest of the candidates not the Nigerian people, shame! shame! shame!! so disappointed. I understand your frustration but realized that the sky is big enough for all birds to fly” he said

