Is Peter Obi A Banker Or What, Holding State Money, Be Wary Of Him, Mr Stingy – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has cautioned the people of Osun State against supporting the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

The former Lagos State governor who stated this on Thursday at his presidential campaign rally at the Freedom Park in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, urged the electorate to be ‘wary of false messiah’ and not to be deceived by the empty promises of the former Anambra State Governor stressing that the LP flagbearer has nothing to offer to Nigerians.

The APC flag bearer also said the LP presidential candidate stashed away the money he was supposed to use in developing Anambra State during his time as governor, adding that a governor is not a banker who is expected to hold fast to his customer’s deposits.

Daily Post reports that the APC flag bearer was in Osun State on Thursday for the ruling party’s presidential rally.

He said, “Only I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, am prepared and up to the task of leading this country, our cherished homeland, back towards its best destiny,.

“Be wary of the false messiah, Mr. Stingy, Peter Obi. This man’s promises are bold and his boasts are plentiful. Yet, when he was given the responsibility to lead just one state, he was overwhelmed by it.

