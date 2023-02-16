This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Is Nigeria Not Suffering Enough For APC To Give Them A Man Raising His Hands During Anthem– Shaibu

Photo Credit: Google

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reacted after the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, unconsciously raised up his hands while singing the national anthem in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital yesterday.

There was a mild drama on Wednesday in Port Harcourt when the former Lagos State governor subconsciously raised up his two hands, holding a staff while other party chieftains, Senator Kashim Shettima, his running mate, kept a straight face reciting the national anthem.

It was the former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, who came to the rescue of the ex-governor and called him to order.

In reaction, the special assistant said the APC flag bearer raised his two hands in Port Harcourt when it was time to recite the National anthem, adding that the former Edo State governor had to drag his hand down.

He question why the ruling party wants to punish Nigerians with such a man.

He stated this in a post via his official Twitter page.

He wrote, @officialABAT raised his two hands 2day in Portharcourt when it was time to recite the National anthem..Oshiomhole had to drag his hand down. Why does @OfficialAPCNg want to punish Nigerians with this man? Is the suffering not too much?

Photo Credit: Twitter

