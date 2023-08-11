Is it safe for pregnant women to take alcohol?

Stopping an addiction is one of life’s most difficult tasks. Drinking during pregnancy is a hot topic among pregnant women who want to know if it is safe to drink. Choosing not to drink throughout pregnancy is the safest option.

The more you drink, the greater the chance of injury to your baby’s physical and mental development, which is why binge drinking is so dangerous. Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) and Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) are two conditions associated with this risk (FASD).

The recommendation by the NHS is that if you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, the safest approach is to avoid all alcohol consumption. This will reduce the risks to your baby.

Drinking during pregnancy can harm your child in the long run, and the more you drink, the greater the danger.

As a result, it’s critical to understand the following points as highlighted in the “Pregnancy Book NHS”.

1. Heavy or “binge” drinking (more than 6 units in one sitting) during early pregnancy can be harmful to your baby, and there’s a higher risk of miscarriage.

2. Some women may be pregnant for weeks or months without realising it. If you’re pregnant or think you might be, don’t consume alcohol until you’re positive you’re not.

Pregnant women should always seek medical advice if they have any concerns about their alcohol consumption.

What effect does alcohol have on an unborn child?

Alcohol is a highly poisonous chemical. One unit of alcohol takes 112 hours (about) for a woman’s liver to break down.

However, during pregnancy, alcohol travels from the mother’s bloodstream to the baby’s bloodstream the placenta. The placenta does not function as a filter. The unborn baby’s liver isn’t fully mature, so he or she won’t be able to process alcohol.

According to NHS, drinking alcohol while pregnant can have hurt

1. The baby’s development in the womb.

2. The baby’s health at birth, eases the likelihood of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) or Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

3. The baby’s physical and mental health in the long run.

4. The ability of the child to learn (learning difficulties).

