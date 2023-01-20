This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Is It Possible That Atiku Sold Government Properties Without The Knowledge Of The President? — Shehu Sani Asks

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the House of Senate, Shehu Sani, has questioned the possibility of the the former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar to have sold properties owned by government without the knowledge of the Federal Executive Council, and the President.

The Senator asked this question in a message that he sent on social media, using his verified Twitter account.

According to Senator Shehu Sani’s tweet on Thursday afternoon, “Is it possible for VP Atiku to have sold off all those Government owned companies without the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by the then President?”

Recall that in 2017, Atiku Abubakar defended his stand on the issue of privatisation of Nigerian Government properties.

While responding to an open letter by stand-up Comedian, Francis Agoda aka, I Go Dye, the Waziri of Adamawa insisted that the people that participated in the privatisation were his friends, and he never manipulated the system to favour them.

He further stated that he never procured any property for himself despite being in charge of the privatisation.

In Atiku’s woeds6, “as VP, I can only be judged on the responsibilities I was given. A VP obviously is not the driver of government. For example, you can’t blame Prof Osinbajo for all that is going on with the current government.”

Atiku further stated that he “was also in charge of privatization” “I never bought anything belonging to the government. I was quite wealthy before coming into government.

“It was understandable that many of the wealthy Nigerian business people who participated in the privatization programme were my friends. Did I use my influence to get them better deals? No. As the then DG of BPE testified under oath, I never used my position to interfere with his work”.

Content created and supplied by: Empirewriter (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #Sold #Government #Properties #Knowledge #President #Shehu #Sani #AsksIs It Possible That Atiku Sold Government Properties Without The Knowledge Of The President? — Shehu Sani Asks Publish on 2023-01-20 05:37:09