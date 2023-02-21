This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Is It Only Naira That Can Be Used To Buy Vote, You Can But Votes With Food– El-Rufai

In a publication on Daily Post, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said there are other ways politicians in the country can buy votes without the Naira.

The former Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister’s comments is coming amid theory that politicians have stored up physical cash ahead of the 2023 elections, with which to induce voters during the polls.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa on Monday, the Governor insisted that the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, governors are against the Naira redesign policy, because of the hardship it has put people into and not because of vote buying.

He said money can not be taken out of politics, adding that it can only be reduced.

He said, “Did vote-buying start today? Why was the money not redesigned before? Why now? Secondly, is vote-buying only done with naira? It can be bought with dollar, euro, sefa, you can give the voters food. You cannot take money out of politics, but you can reduce it.

Content created and supplied by: DavidPost (via 50minds

News )

