Is It Not Time You Call Yourself To Order?-Mike Bamiloye.

The Founder and the President of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

The clergyman reportedly said, “You say you are saved and Jesus Christ is your Lord, but you are cohabiting with a person you are not married to.” What kind of Jesus died in your place? Whose Blood was spilt for you to be wallowing in the Pool of Sin? Which Heaven do you plan on going to?

He said, “You are cohabitating with a Lady whom you have not married. You are cohabitating with and feeding the Man you haven’t wed. However, your talents and gifts are enhancing lives and restoring souls. When did you last call yourself to order?Because there are severe repercussions that could scupper God’s calling and ministry over your life. Therefore, gird up your loins of the mind, be alert, and hope unto the end for the grace that is to be presented unto you at the revelation of Jesus Christ, as it is written in 1Peter 1:13.

