NEWS

Is It Not Time You Call Yourself To Order?-Mike Bamiloye.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 341 1 minute read

The Founder and the President of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

The clergyman reportedly said, “You say you are saved and Jesus Christ is your Lord, but you are cohabiting with a person you are not married to.” What kind of Jesus died in your place? Whose Blood was spilt for you to be wallowing in the Pool of Sin? Which Heaven do you plan on going to?

He said, “You are cohabitating with a Lady whom you have not married. You are cohabitating with and feeding the Man you haven’t wed. However, your talents and gifts are enhancing lives and restoring souls. When did you last call yourself to order?Because there are severe repercussions that could scupper God’s calling and ministry over your life. Therefore, gird up your loins of the mind, be alert, and hope unto the end for the grace that is to be presented unto you at the revelation of Jesus Christ, as it is written in 1Peter 1:13.

Onusta (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Obi to tribunal: Though not convicted, $460k forfeiture makes Tinubu ineligible to be president,US plans water heater standards, says they will save consumers $11 billion

7 mins ago

Future Husband, If I wait For 3 Months And I Can’t Find You, I Will Use ‘Babalawo’ – Blessing CEO

9 mins ago

Rich Nations Don’t Buy Cars For Their Legislators But Nigeria As A Poor Nation Does That- Freeze

18 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Obi Reiterate Call For Nullification Of Tinubu Election; I am not a cultist – Ex-Edo Speaker, Okiye

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button