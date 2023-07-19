Is Blood Clot Normal During Menstruation In Women?

Menstruation is a natural occurrence in the life of every woman but then, there are some experiences that may seem weird for some young ladies who just started seeing their periods. One of the weird occurrences is the appearance of blood clots during menstruation. Many girls wonder if the blood clots are normal and why they happen.

So in this article in line with a publication on Medical Today, we are going to be finding out if blood clots during menstruation are normal or not and if they are, why it happens. Just sit tight and enjoy this article while learning something new.

Are Blood Clots Normal During Menstruation?

According to experts, menstrual blood clots generally occur or happen when there is a heavy flow. They are most common during the first two to three days of the period and these few days come with the heaviest part of a period.

Clots can be bright in colour or darker. But generally, they tend to get darker toward the end of each period as the blood is older and leaving the body less quickly. So it is normal if a woman is having a heavy flow; same reason why blood every other part of the body clots and solidifies is the same reason why you see blood clots during menstruation.

The body tends to prevent the constant bleeding thus the formation of the clots but in some cases too, they could be due to other health issues such as; polyps, fibroids, cancer etc. So there is still need to see a doctor if under normal circumstances you don’t see blood clots during your period or you just started having heavier or thicker than normal blood flow during your period. Heavier blood flow all of a sudden could mean something is wrong.

