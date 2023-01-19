Is Atiku Above The Law? Is He Untouchable? – FFK Asks After Security Agencies Fail To Arrest Atiku

The Director of the New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has again wondered why the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is yet to be arrested over alleged incriminating audio.

In the audio released by a former aide to the Adamawa-born political gladiator, Michael Achimugu, Atiku Abubakar allegedly confessed to various crimes and how they were perpetrated.

Recall that the four directors of the media committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council had earlier called for the arrest of Atiku Abubakar over the allegations.

Reacting to the development, Femi Fani-Kayode asked if the former Vice President of Nigeria is above the law or untouchable.

In his words; “..This begs the question: IS ATIKU ABOVE THE LAW? Is he untouchable? If so what makes him so different to everyone else and who are those protecting him?”

News Source – Femi Fani-Kayode Verified Twitter Page

Content created and supplied by: OgbeniPOG (via 50minds

News )

