Is Atiku Above The Law? – Fani-Kayode Asks After Security Agencies Fail To Arrest Atiku

Femi Fani-Kayode, the director of the New Media subcommittee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has once more questioned why Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate for president of the Peoples Democratic Party, has not yet been detained over allegedly incriminating recordings.

Atiku Abubakar purportedly admitted to a number of crimes and the manner in which they were carried out in the audio that was made public by a former aide to Michael Achimugu, an Adamawa-born political gladiator.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar’s arrest had previously been demanded due to the charges by the four directors of the media committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. Femi Fani-Kayode questioned whether the former vice president of Nigeria is above the law or untouchable in response to the event.

His remarks are; “DOES THIS IMPLY THAT ATIKU IS ABOVE THE LAW? Is he impenetrable? If so, what sets him apart from everyone else and who is guarding him?”

Femi Fani-verified Kayode’s Twitter page is a news source.

