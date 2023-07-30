NEWS

IRE VS NIG: 3 Nigeria Stars Who are Doubtful & 2 Others Who Are Set To Miss This Crucial Clash

The Nigerian women’s national football team will be seeking for at least a draw when they face the Republic of Ireland in their last group stage match on Monday, July 31, at Brisbane Stadium. This matchup already promises to be exciting, as the two teams are poised to write their fates in football history. Well, Let’s look through the latest team news from the Nigerian camp ahead of this anticipated game.

* Here Are 3 Super Falcons Stars Who Are Doubtful For This Clash:

1. Asisat Oshoala

The Nigerian forward was cautioned after pulling her jersey for the game-winning goal against Australia. As things stand, if she is booked in Monday’s match, she will miss the next game in the knockout stage. Randy may be tempted to rest her for this game, knowing how important the knockout stage is.

2. Michelle Alozie 

The Nigerian right back was also cautioned in the win against Australia and risk missing the next match if they get booked in Monday’s match. Randy could also be tempted to rest her for this game.

3. Blessing Demehin 

The Nigerian defender was cautioned in the draw against Canada and risk missing the next match if she get booked in Monday’s match. Randy could also be tempted to rest her for this game.

* Here Are 2 Other Super Falcons Stars Who Will Not Be Available For This Game:

1. Deborah Abiodun

Randy Waldrum will be without midfielder Deborah Abiodun, who is still suspended after being sent off against Canada. She will, however, be available for the Round of 16 if the Super Falcons advance from the group stage.

2. Halimatu Ayinde 

In the second half of the victory over Australia, Ayinde was removed due to knee pain. She left the pitch hobbling, which could be a sign of a knee injury. She is likely to be unavailable for this game.

