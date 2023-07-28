IRE Vs NGA: Checkout The Nigerian Starting Lineup That Will Be Too Strong For Ireland Women To Beat.

In 3 days, the Ireland women’s national team will take on the Super Falcons of Nigeria in what will be a crucial game for teams in group B. A win for Nigeria will mean that they gain qualification into the next round of the tournament while a loss would mean that Canada have to beat Australia for Nigeria to have hopes of qualification.

On that same hand, if Australia beats Canada and Nigeria lose to Ireland, the second qualifications spot will be decided on a tie breaker (goals difference, goals scored and head to head the big deciding factors in a tie breaker). To avoid such drama, Nigeria will have to go strong against Ireland, with their best players all on the pitch.

So here is the strong Super Falcons starting 11 that I think will be too strong for the Irish women’s national team when both teams meet…

GK: Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Super Falcon’s captain and goalkeeper, Nnadozie has been a revelation in this tournament so there’s no need to even think about changing her. From a last minute penalty save against Canada to an all timer performance against Australia, she should be the first name on the team sheet.

Defence: Plumptre, Demehin, Osimachi Ohale, Mitchell Alozie.

The defence has been shaky a few times in the last couple of games but given the quality of players on the bench, it’s best the defenders who played the last game against Australia are stuck with. A special mention for Plumptre here as she has been magnificent so far. Her recovery tackle is a big weapon to the team’s armoury.

Midfielders: Uchenna Kalu, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade, Ayinde, Ucheibe.

I think this is the best set of midfielders for the game against Ireland. Onome Ebi might have a shout at being in the team for the next game but Toni Payne’s display was more convincing against a strong Australian side. Biggest weapon in midfield? Definitely Rasheedat. Quick feet, trickery and burst of pace, they will all come in handy against Ireland.

Forward: Asisat Oshoala.

This is probably a slightly controversial selection given that Ifeoma Onumonu has been decent when called upon but it all comes down to a few minor, important details. Oshoala is definitely the better finisher and she is used to pressure due to the fact that she’s led the line for the Barcelona women’s team on various big occasions. Her inclusion and Onumonu’s exclusion is justified by this.

Bar any unfortunate injuries in the build up to the clash against Ireland, this is Super Falcon’s best starting lineup for the game.

AnnSports (

)