IPOB: Peter Obi Breaks Silence On Sit-at-home, Reveals What Southeast Govs Must Do To Stop Violence

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP has finally gave his take on the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB)’s denial of instituting and enforcing the sit-at-home directives in the southeastern region of Nigeria.

According to The Guardian reports, Obi, a former Anambra State governor in a series of tweets, on Thursday, July 13, said the sit-at-home directive is an illegal and criminal offence.

His tweet reads: “Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, when the body has publicly denied issuing such directive. What is going on in the South East therefore is essentially a criminal activity that must be nipped in the bud, with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike.”

Obi acknowledged the efforts of the southeast governors in combating the menace as he urged them to re-strategise and adopt intelligence-driven mechanisms to clamp down on the incessant attacks on the lives and properties of innocent people.

The LP Flagbearer further urged security agencies to arrest the situation at hand, noting that there is a need to curb the adverse effect of insecurity.

He called on relevant stakeholders to join hands and take deliberate steps to combat insecurity.

Obi said: “The various governments at all levels should also take deliberate steps to address the issue of poverty and youth unemployment because the provision of stomach infrastructure is the surer way to tackle insecurity.”

IPOB is a separatist group that is leading an agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

The group has been accused of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-east.

The Nigerian government proscribed the group in 2017 and tagged it a terrorist organisation.

But Obi said then that IPOB was not a terrorist organisation and that the government was wrong to have proscribed the group.

“The only thing I disagree with is naming IPOB terrorists. They are not terrorists. Those who took the decision may have information that I don’t have,” he said.

“I live in Onitsha, and I can tell you they are not terrorists. They (IPOB members) are people I pass on the road every time, (and) every day.”

Mr Obi insisted that IPOB members did not constitute a threat to Nigeria.

“I meet them and live with them. In fact, I usually see (IPOB) people gathering, and not one day has there been a threat or molestation or anything from them, even when they gather,” the LP candidate said of the IPOB members.

Yidiat90 (

)