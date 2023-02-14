This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

IPOB Can’t Stop Elections In Southeast – Military Says.

Ahead of the 2023 polls, the Military has vehemently posited and assured Nigerians that the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, cannot stop the polls from holding in the South-East part of the country, and that it will hold peacefully in all the states despite the threats by some people.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor during the 25th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB)’s Scorecard Series at Abuja, the Nation’s Capital.

According to a post by Daily Trust, the programme held in the honour of the President featured the Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Bashir Magashi, who presented the scorecard of the ministry.

Responding to a question on the threat by the Simon Ekpa-led faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to stop the elections in the southeast zone, Irabor said no person or group can stop the polls.

Irabor also corroborated the position of the Defence Minister that “no territory of Nigeria is under the control of the Boko Haram or any other terrorist groups.”“The armed forces is working in concert with the Police and other security agencies to ensure that the menace of excesses from IPOB and Eastern Security Network are eliminated,” he said.

General Iravor also posited that the North-East region of the country has also been emancipated and liberated from criminal elements and that, the Military is on the verge of eradicating terrorists from the Northeast.S

In conclusion, General Irabor said that, the reason as to why they have not ceased their operations in the Northeast is not because terrorists are still there, because they are not.

SOURCE: DAILY TRUST.

Content created and supplied by: DrPlatosocrates (via 50minds

News )

