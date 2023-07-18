NEWS

Invoking Anarchy Is A Counter Intuitive Strategy, It Wont Get Loyalist To Circle The Wagon- Oseloka H Obaze

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
0 369 1 minute read

Oseloka H Obaze, One of the aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has stated that Anarchy and Chaos are counter intuitive strategy

He took to his Twitter page on Monday to react to the controversial statement

Wole Olanipekun, the lead counsel to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his written address, argued that the federal capital territory, FCT, is like the 37th state thereby saying that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not be disqualified because he didn’t get 25% at the FCT.

He said trying to disqualify Tinubu over his failure to secure 25% at FCT may lead to breakdown of law and order, Chaos and Anarchy

The statement has generated lots of reactions from Nigerians

Oseloka H Obaze said that Invoking Anarchy and Chaos is a counter intuitive strategy. He said it won’t get loyalist to circle the wagons or rally around the flags as much as it would rally the rightful owners of the homestead to chase out the usurper

See his post

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
0 369 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Friendship is not only about companionship—Reno Omokri

9 mins ago

Nigeria’s Justice at Stake if Tinubu’s Presidential Candidacy Isn’t Disqualified- Umar Sani

19 mins ago

2023:By law, if there will be a rerun, it ought not to be between the LP and the APC –Barr Nwokedi

29 mins ago

Reactions Trail After Akpabio Was Pictured Together With PDP Chieftain, Natasha Akpoti In Abuja

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button