Inviting President To Come & Open Bridges Where Masses Are Hungry & Angry – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say inviting the president to come and open bridges where the masses are hungry and angry. 

As the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari is coming to an end, he is visiting states in the country to inaugurate executed projects before he will hand over power to the next president in May. 

However, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say inviting the president to come and inaugurate bridges, where the masses were hungry and angry was not going to be a red carpet reception. 

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below: 

“Inviting the President to come and open Bridges where the masses are hungry and angry is not going to be a red carpet reception.”

