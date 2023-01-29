Inviting President To Come & Open Bridges Where Masses Are Hungry & Angry – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say inviting the president to come and open bridges where the masses are hungry and angry.

As the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari is coming to an end, he is visiting states in the country to inaugurate executed projects before he will hand over power to the next president in May.

However, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say inviting the president to come and inaugurate bridges, where the masses were hungry and angry was not going to be a red carpet reception.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Inviting the President to come and open Bridges where the masses are hungry and angry is not going to be a red carpet reception.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

