Investigate Abduction Of APC, Buhari’s Critic, Dadiyata Who Went Missing About 4 Years Ago, Shehu Sani Tells Tinubu

A former senator, Shehu Sani, has called on President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government to open a full-scale investigation into the abduction of Abubakar Idris popularly known as Dadiyata, a known critic of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dadiyata was abducted on August 2, 2019, by unidentified men from his residence in Barnawa neighbourhood of Kaduna State. He was known for criticising the ruling political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Four years after his abduction, neither the federal government, state government nor security agencies has given any information on Dadiyata’s whereabouts.

On Sunday, Senator Sani who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly called on President Tinubu to open a full-scale investigation into the abduction of Dadiyata.

Sani, who made the call in a statement he posted on his Twitter handle said, “It’s now FOUR YEARS: I wish to call on the FG under President Tinubu to open a full scale investigation on the abduction of this young man, Mal Abubakar Idris popularly known as Dadiyata.

“Before his forceful abduction and disappearance from his home in Kaduna, Dadiyata was a known youth social media critic.

“For four years, the Kaduna State Government and the Kaduna State House of Assembly refused to acknowledge or discuss his matter.

“For four years, all the elected federal legislators from Kaduna state cowardly refused to raise his issue on the floor of the senate and House of Representatives.

“For four years, all the security agencies failed to disclose what happened to him or his whereabouts. Justice must be done.”