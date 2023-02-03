Intrigues of cash, fuel crisis won’t stop my victory- Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has said that the intrigues surrounding the redesigning of the naira notes and the fuel crisis will not stop him from winning the forthcoming election. He said that people will trek to polling units to cast their votes, and that the places where people will vote are not far from their houses. He said this while speaking at his campaign rally in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

The former Lagos State Governor arrived at the rally on an open roof of a campaign bus in the company of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. But because of the large crowd that thronged the venue, they could not come out of the bus to the stage that had already been prepared for the campaign.

In the report which was made by The Nation, Tinubu said – “The intrigues of money and fuel scarcity will not frustrate my presidential bid. There is nothing they can say. Even if they turn the money to kobo, the place where we are going to vote is not far from our houses. We will trek to polling units to cast our votes. Wherever they put the ballot boxes, we will get there.”

Speaking about his plans for the country if he wins the election, he said that he will create jobs for the youth, and that companies will also be established to employ those who couldn’t gain admission into higher institutions.

