NEWS

Internal Conflict In APC Isn’t About Killings, Suffering Or Hardship, It’s Simply About Power- Shehu Sani

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 45 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Internal Conflict In APC Isn’t About Killings, Suffering Or Hardship, It’s Simply About Power- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say the internal conflict in the All Progressive Congress (APC) is not about the killings, suffering, or hardship in the country.  

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say the internal conflict in the All Progressive Congress (APC) was not about the killings in Nigeria or the misery and the hardships faced by the masses of the people

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying it was simply about power. He said it was intra-gang warfare to control the levers of power. 

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“Internal conflict in the ruling party is not about the killings in the country or the suffering and the hardships faced by the masses of the people, it’s simply about power;intra gang warfare to control the levers of power.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? I share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds
News )

#Internal #Conflict #APC #Isnt #Killings #Suffering #Hardship #Simply #Power #Shehu #SaniInternal Conflict In APC Isn’t About Killings, Suffering Or Hardship, It’s Simply About Power- Shehu Sani Publish on 2023-02-02 19:54:14



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 45 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

We Can No Longer Deny The Fact That S’East People Are In Love With Obi – APGA Chairman, Edozie Njoku

6 mins ago

APC Will Win Rivers State Notwithstanding The Threats – Tonye Cole

13 mins ago

Why CBN Should Review New Naira Notes Policy – Fashola

13 mins ago

2023: Kwankwaso Reacts To The Report That He Is Planning To Merge With Atiku Or Tinubu.

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button