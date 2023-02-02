This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Internal Conflict In APC Isn’t About Killings, Suffering Or Hardship, It’s Simply About Power- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say the internal conflict in the All Progressive Congress (APC) is not about the killings, suffering, or hardship in the country.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say the internal conflict in the All Progressive Congress (APC) was not about the killings in Nigeria or the misery and the hardships faced by the masses of the people

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying it was simply about power. He said it was intra-gang warfare to control the levers of power.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“Internal conflict in the ruling party is not about the killings in the country or the suffering and the hardships faced by the masses of the people, it’s simply about power;intra gang warfare to control the levers of power.”

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds

News )

