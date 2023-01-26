Interior Minister: Federal Govt Disrupts Another Jailbreak Attempt, Fugitives “Sent to their Creator

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The federal government on Thursday said it had disrupted another escape attempt following the attack on the Kuje Correctional Facility in early July 2022.

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola revealed this during the 64th Ministerial Press Conference organized by the Presidential Communications Team at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Although Aregbesola did not specify which correctional facility he was referring to, he said that those behind the attacks were “sent to their creators.”

He also boasted that no fugitive can hide forever as his biometric data is permanently stored in the Nigerian Police database.

On the night of July 5, 2022, armed individuals stormed the Kuje Correctional Center, located in a satellite town of the Nigerian capital Abuja.

After the hours-long shooting, more than 400 detainees suspected of being linked to the Boko Haram sect escaped. Four of the detainees fled, and security personnel and several gunmen were killed.

In response to questions about the root cause of the perennial jailbreak, Aregbesola said:”It’s the season.” I know you don’t want to hear it. Have we got what we have in Nigeria today? “It’s the season, and it’s global.” Why do we have assassinations in America? No matter how bad it is, it’s horrible, but in America, people are being killed every second. In California, last week in the US, 20 people were killed. Did you ask why? It has nothing to do with technology; it may even be linked to climate change. When things get tough, people who can’t manage their own stability turn to these things. You cannot say that there is no terrorism in Nigeria; we manage it. You cannot say that there is no banditry in Nigeria; we manage it. That’s because of the level of insecurity in Nigeria, and we’re rising there. “It’s that simple.”

He assured the Nigerians that future escapes would be difficult and that some who tried after Kuje were “sent to their creator.”

“So we’re doing our best to make sure it’s hard for anyone to attack our facilities.” You may not know that some have tried, and we have returned them to their creators.

“Take it; this is no longer the usual game.” We are arming our people to protect these facilities themselves. And these sister agencies are also strengthening their ability to protect and protect our facilities, and we improve the design of our facilities to make them almost invulnerable. “So sad; we are not happy when the settings are hacked.” But it depends on the season, and we would make a mistake if we didn’t admit it. So we are in. “Anyone who tries to challenge our will will not live to tell the story,” he threatened.

According to the minister, the federal government has gone to great lengths to collect the biometric data of all detainees across the country. He said: “So far, there hasn’t been a single prisoner in our facilities that hasn’t been taken biomedically, and that’s the best we can do.” We’re still studying DNA, another way to identify them.

“We have met with all the agencies and organizations that could use the biometrics we have to track and arrest them.” They do their best. The most effective agency to catch them is still the police. They are doing very well. As I often tell people, they can only run; they cannot hide.

