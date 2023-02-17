Interim Government Urges El-Rufai to Cease Inciting Unrest against Buhari and the Presidency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nigerian Presidency has warned against creating panic and inciting citizens against government policies, in response to recent speculation regarding the possibility of an interim government. The speculation was heightened by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, who alleged that unnamed persons were pushing for an interim government, prompting the Presidency to issue a statement titled, “Stop the joke about interim government, elections will hold.”

The statement, issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), emphasized that there is no truth to the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government or truncating democracy. The Presidency noted that the scheduled elections will hold, and Nigerians will be able to vote candidates of their choice.

The statement further affirmed that the solution to the problem is not sending Nigerians into overdrive, and called for working together as leaders, people, and one nation to address the issue of cash supply. The statement also reiterated President Buhari’s support for the presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, who also supports the cashless policy of the government.

Source: NIGERIA TRIBUNE

