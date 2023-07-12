Inter Milan coach, Inzaghi gives an update on Onana situation Amidst reports of him Joining Man Utd

Despite the increasing speculation surrounding André Onana’s potential transfer from Inter Milan to Manchester United, Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi refrained from confirming the goalkeeper’s departure just yet.

During a press conference with Italian media, Inzaghi addressed questions regarding the transfer market and specifically Onana’s future.

He revealed that, as of now, the 27-year-old remains an Inter Milan player, and his inclusion in the squad is imminent.

“He’s currently an Inter player who will be in the squad, then we know that the transfer market is unpredictable. There are 50 days left until the end of the market, we know that there will still be a lot of change, from now to the end we know that there is hope,” stated Simone Inzaghi.

Despite Inzaghi’s comments, reports from the Italian media have been suggesting that Manchester United and Inter Milan are on the verge of finalizing a deal for Onana.

Reliable Transfer expert, Galetti recently claimed that a verbal agreement has already been reached between the two clubs, with Manchester United prepared to pay £42m upfront, along with an additional £5m in bonuses.

As negotiations progress, the final details are expected to be ironed out in the upcoming days.

